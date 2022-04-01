Jude Bellingham sounds to reach Real Madrid. From the offices of the Bernabéu they see the player as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. In addition to the incorporation of Tchouameni, they would be interested in the English midfielder who continues to surprise day after day. Here we leave you the last game with England:
Minutes played: 90
Accurate passes: 60/68
successful passes: 88
key passes: 1
Touches: 86
Successful dribbles: 100%
Interceptions: 1
Recoveries: 5
Fouls earned: two
After being the match MVP Pablo Gorts (Liverpool correspondent) had this to say: “I think there will be huge interest in Bellingham. He could be the general midfielder for most of the next 15 years, why wouldn’t Liverpool be interested? ?”
At his young age Jude is raising the interest of all the greats in Europe and his price will be close to 100 million euros. Given the interest of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund has made it clear that they prefer to negotiate with the white entity for Haaland than for Bellingham. Luka Modric will renew with Real Madrid until 2023, the year in which Real Madrid wants to carry out the operation. Reports of the 18-year-old are very positive at the club and they see him as a very well prepared player physically and technically.
#Jude #Bellingham #Real #Madrids #agenda
Leave a Reply