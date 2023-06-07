The transfers to Real Madrid begin and after a tug of war in which a large number of European clubs wanted to get the services of one of the most fashionable players, Jude Bellingham, will finally arrive in the Spanish capital, for a price of 103 million euros.
Initially, the economic claims on the part of Borussia Dortmund were higher than they have finally been, the Germans asked for 150 million euros for the English player to leave, but finally the deal was closed at 100 million euros plus 20 million in variables
The German team confirmed to the National Stock Market Commission of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that Real Madrid will pay a fixed 103 million euros and another amount in variables that cannot exceed 30% of the fixed amount.
Borussia Dortmund will not be the only team to take advantage of the transfer of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, Birmingham will also receive an economic amount from this transfer because when the player was transferred to the German team, 5% of a future sale was saved , for which the English club will enter an amount of seven million euros for this signing. Birmingham is rubbing their hands with this signing.
With the arrival of Bellingham, the generational change continues in a midfield that has reigned in Europe with Kroos and Modric but that have begun to see deficiencies in the season that has just ended. Both the German and the Croatian will continue but they are already beginning to look to the future, proof of this are the signings of Camavinga, Tchouaméni and, now, that of Jude Bellingham. Also added to Fede Valverde who will continue to be an important piece for Ancelotti next season.
Neither Liverpool nor Manchester City nor Paris Saint Germain, in the end it will be the club chaired by Florentino Pérez that has won the race for Jude Bellingham, who will play at the Santiago Bernabéu next season
