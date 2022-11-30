Jude Bellingham, England player, confessed that his mother makes his bed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jude Bellingham (right) of England in action against Yunus Musah of the United States.
The English footballer is 19 years old and would have made this curious confession to his teammates.
November 30, 2022, 02:25 PM
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has brought with it some of the most curious stories. That is the case of the confession that the English footballer Jude Bellingham would have made to his teammates in the middle of a meeting.
(You can read: Falcao sends a meaningful message after the death of Andrés Balanta).
As reported by the British press, the member of the England national team said that His mother, Denisse, continues to make his bed, with the young man being 19 years old.
Conor Coady, England defender, was the one who made the confession in an interview with the British tabloid ‘The Sun’.
“The other day bellingham He stated something about his mother still making his bed. We are talking about one of the best young players in the world“, revealed.
(Also read: Pelé, uncertainty about his health due to serious versions).
One of the people who was surprised by this confession was one of Bellingham’s closest friends: This is Jordan Herdensom, a Liverpool footballer, who asked Jude to repeat that statement.
“Henderson laid his head down and said: ‘How?’, to which he replied: ‘Yes, my mother makes my bed”, can be read in the article in ‘The Sun’.
November 30, 2022, 02:25 PM
