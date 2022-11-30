Jude Bellingham, England player, confessed that his mother makes his bed

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has brought with it some of the most curious stories. That is the case of the confession that the English footballer Jude Bellingham would have made to his teammates in the middle of a meeting.

(You can read: Falcao sends a meaningful message after the death of Andrés Balanta).

As reported by the British press, the member of the England national team said that His mother, Denisse, continues to make his bed, with the young man being 19 years old.

Conor Coady, England defender, was the one who made the confession in an interview with the British tabloid ‘The Sun’.

“The other day bellingham He stated something about his mother still making his bed. We are talking about one of the best young players in the world“, revealed.

(Also read: Pelé, uncertainty about his health due to serious versions).

One of the people who was surprised by this confession was one of Bellingham’s closest friends: This is Jordan Herdensom, a Liverpool footballer, who asked Jude to repeat that statement.

“Henderson laid his head down and said: ‘How?’, to which he replied: ‘Yes, my mother makes my bed”, can be read in the article in ‘The Sun’.

More news in EL TIEMPO

“Jon Sonen is lying, they have not canceled anything for me”, mother who was taken out in handcuffs

These are the most expensive neighborhoods to live in Colombia and Latin America

This is the first trailer of the ‘live action’ tape of ‘Knights of the Zodiac’

Argentina vs. Poland, LIVE: Messi and his court go through the round of 16

Trends WEATHER