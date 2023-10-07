Real Madrid faces a complicated match against Osasuna, with defensive losses that could put their leadership at risk in favor of Barcelona or Girona, but what is currently the signing of the year cleared up doubts as soon as it began.
Practically on Real Madrid’s first dangerous chance, Jude Bellingham scored again, and with this he now has 8 goals in the League, and the Santiago Bernabéu exploded with joy at seeing who could be the next great Real Madrid player.
It is not easy to leave a mark on a team like Real Madrid, but if you score 10 goals and distribute 3 assists in your first 10 games with the club, it is not that you are the signing of the year, it is that you equal records that only Cristiano Ronaldo has been able to leave in his first games with Real Madrid.
It was the seventh minute of the match against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu when Luka Modric and Camavinga recovered the ball in Osasuna’s field. The Croatian, who was once again a starter, took over the ball and made a great pass between the lines that Carvajal, from the front and back, put it in the heart of the area so that Bellingham, who was arriving on the run, finished at will after a cutback.
The second is another great play, in which a one-two with Fede Valverde left Bellingham one on one against Sergio Herrera in which the Englishman did not fail and left the score 2-0 in the 54th minute of the game.
Jude Bellingham thus closes a perfect week, which began with a goal and assist in the Diego Armando Maradona against Napoli to take the three points in the Champions League. On that occasion he was chosen as the man of the match, and if things do not change in this match, he could collect the second of the week.
