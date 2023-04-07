It has been known for months that Jude Bellingham will be one of the great bombs of the summer market. The young Englishman is at his young age and one of the best footballers on the planet, Borussia Dortmund true to the club’s custom has made him a world superstar. And although the Germans have done everything in their power to retain him, it is a fact that the player wants to leave the institution this market and it could well be the most expensive transfer of himself.
In the race for the Englishman’s signature there are three clubs on the way, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City. The three institutions have already made prudent surveys both with Dortmund and with the player’s environment and from Germany they report that the following week the player will communicate his final decision. Everything indicates that his future could be at Pep Guardiola’s City.
Sources point out that Dortmund has stood up and demand 150 million euros for the sale of the Englishman. They will not accept a lower figure, in this way only the sheikhs of Pep’s team can afford a transfer of that price, for which they would be well ahead of Real Madrid and Liverpool. If Jude really wants to leave, he would have to accept the offer of the current Premier League champion, an idea that does not bother the midfielder much either, since he has very good friends within the Sky Blue squad.
