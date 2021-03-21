F.Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has condemned racist abuse against its professional Jude Bellingham in social networks. The 17-year-old Englishman had racist emojis that were sent to him after the 2-2 draw at 1. FC Köln on Saturday evening on Instagram with the note “Just another day on social media …”. “Racism is not an opinion!” BVB then tweeted. “We condemn the racist comments against @BellinghamJude.”

The English Association also supported Bellingham. One is “disgusted” by the discriminatory abuse, tweeted the FA. “Something has to change.”

Bellingham had already been racially insulted on the Internet before he moved from Birmingham City to Dortmund. “Times have to change. More needs to be done, ”he said in July last year.