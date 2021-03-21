F.Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has condemned racist abuse against its professional Jude Bellingham in social networks. The 17-year-old Englishman had racist emojis that were sent to him after the 2-2 draw at 1. FC Köln on Saturday evening on Instagram with the note “Just another day on social media …”. “Racism is not an opinion!” BVB then tweeted. “We condemn the racist comments against @BellinghamJude.”

The English Association also supported Bellingham. One is “disgusted” by the discriminatory abuse, tweeted the FA. “Something has to change.” Bellingham had already received racist insults on the Internet before moving from Birmingham City to Dortmund. “Times have to change. More needs to be done, ”he said in July last year.

The teenager is considered a great talent. In the summer he moved to Dortmund and immediately played a good role at BVB, which is known for attracting young players and offering them a stage at a high level. Bellingham’s compatriot Jadon Sancho also came to Borussia at the age of 17. There he developed into a regular player and could soon move back to England for a huge transfer fee. Manchester United, among others, is said to have a strong interest.