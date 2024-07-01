The picture of Jude Bellingham It is on all the front pages of the English and world newspapers. His spectacular goal goes around the world, since he passed in stoppage time in the game against Slovakia of the round of 16 of the Euro 2024.

The Englishman gave the team a partial tie, when the central judge was about to whistle the end of the game and the Slovaks won 0-1. That tie forced extra time and in the second minute Harry Kane He scored a header to make it 2-1 and qualify for the quarter-finals.

The gesture…

Bellingham celebrated wildly, but seconds later, as the match was about to resume, he touched his genitals, a gesture that was not well received, although few were those who noticed.

Criticism rained down on the Englishman on social networks and this forced him to answer the questions and clarify why he celebrated in that way.

“In 30 seconds everything can change. “Scoring such an important goal, in a national team and in a knockout match, is a feeling like no other,” he said.

The apology

“There are some nice goals, which mean a lot to me personally like my first goals with the Birmingham, Dortmund and Madrid, They are special, but I put this one at the top of the list,” he declared.

“Beyond the qualification of the English, after the match Bellingham’s celebration after his goal went viral, as an amateur camera captured the moment when the player of the real Madrid He touched his genitals with his hand, while his gaze was apparently fixed on the stands,” said the AFP agency.

The player took to social media to talk about the issue. “It’s a gesture that is an inside joke towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how the Slovak team played tonight,” explained Jude Bellingham.

