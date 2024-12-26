Jude BellinghamEnglish player for Real Madrid, went this Thursday to Ewood Park, Blackburn Rovers’ stadium, to watch his little brother, Jobe Bellingham, Sunderland footballer, play.

The Real Madrid star, who is enjoying his Christmas holidays in his country, since LaLiga EA Sports is not being played this week, did not want to miss the match in which the youngest of the Bellinghams, 19 years oldwas a starter on matchday number 23 of the Championship, the second category of English football.

In the duel, Sunderland tied 2-2 against Blackburn Rovers, fifth placed in the Championship and who precedes him in the classification.

It is expected that Jude, after spending a few days of vacation at home and enjoying his brother’s game, return to Spain to prepare for the duel between Valencia and Real Madrid postponed by DANA to be held on January 3.