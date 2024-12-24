The Animal Equality organization has documented how the massacre of these innocents is carried out. In slaughterhouses in Spain and other European countries, they use a guide sheep to get the lambs to the slaughter line

The number of these victims during the Christmas holidays will be almost one million. Many are still breastfeeding, they are between thirty and forty days old. They are small, hairy, soft victims, so soft on the outside that it would seem that they were all a donkey from the nativity scene called Platero and to which a poet sings. Bah, Nobel Prize nonsense. Wherever there is a chop, that is unbeatable. Even more than a steak. In the end, the steak is an old cow, withered meat, an inseminated body, while the chop is a baby lamb, tender meat, a virginal body.



A lamb is dragged by its legs from the truck where it arrived to the slaughterhouse pens.



Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, have mercy on us. Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, give us peace. In December 2023, coinciding with the Christmas holidays, the slaughter of lambs, which amounts to several million throughout the year, increased in Spain by 43%. Almost a million lambs killed on Christmas alone. Suckling pigs, creatures weighing less than seven kilos, are the most in demand. In the masses of the coming days, humans will sing, supplicating, to those lambs that they have devoured shortly before at Christmas Eve dinner or have prepared for the crematory oven of the Christmas meal.



Lambs in the slaughterhouse



Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, have mercy on us. Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, give us peace. Qsinister aradoja, ask for peace and mercy from the child you have put or are going to put in the oven. Lamb child who, in turn, is Jesus, is the Messiah, is the son of God, who in turn is God himself because he is his son but they are the same person, therefore the lamb is God because he is Jesus, who is his son and he is God, lamb child. In short, it ends up roasting God and asking for peace and mercy from the lamb made into chops, unbeatable as if they were Adam’s. The historical context of the Christmas animal holocaust is this absurd tongue twister, this abstruse story.

The organization Animal Equality has documented how the massacre of these innocents is carried out. In slaughterhouses in Spain and other European countries, they use a guide sheep to get the lambs to the slaughter line. Like humans, sheep and lambs tend to stick together to feel safe. The guide sheep, vilely manipulated, has been trained to lead the little ones to death. Such is the sin of the industry, such is its perversion, that the slaughterers call the leading sheep Judas.

As Behind the Walls documented in its investigation of slaughterhouses in Spain, the lambs of God, baby Jesus torn from their mothers, arrive at the slaughterhouse after being unloaded from trucks by pushing and hitting, and thrown to the ground, practices prohibited by the Council Regulation (EC) No. 1099/2009 of 24 September 2009 on the protection of animals at the time of slaughter. The lambs of God, baby Jesus torn from their mothers, are also transported, tied with ropes by their four legs, in the trunks of private cars, a practice prohibited by Council Regulation (EC) No. 1/2005 of December 22, 2004. relating to the protection of animals during transport and related operations.

This is the truth about those Christmas Eve dinners and Christmas lunches. Judas is not the guiding sheep, also a victim of violence. Calling her Judas is human perversion. The Metaphysics of Aristotle begins with the following phrase: “All humanity desires, by nature, to know.” Plato also points out as the principle of philosophy the desire to know, innate to humanity. But this society prefers not to know, to turn its back on the truth, to be infected by violence that lynches and kills innocents. This society prefers to live in the hoax of a delicious recipe, to sit at the table of lies and cruelty, so familiar today. Judas Society.

