Since Judasthe new game from the creator of bioshock, Ken Levine, appeared at The Game Awards 2022, caught the attention of gamers. Many are waiting for information and the exit window for him recently appeared.

From what has been announced, this title developed by Ghost Story Games will be available in March 2025. Yes, it is a bit of a long wait but at least there is already certainty of its availability.

Where does this information come from? Well, from the latest financial report from Take-Two Interactive. There is a mention that 87 games published by the company will be released between fiscal years 2023 and 2025.

The latter will end on March 31, 2025. However, the game is not mentioned in the document. So a well-known medium decided to approach Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, to confirm that he will be one of them.

Fountain: Take Two Interactive.

Happily, Zelnick confirmed that this game from the creator of bioshock is one of them, so Judas is part of the company’s plans. But what if he is late with the other games?

According to the president of Take-Two ‘we had some gaps in recent years’. However, he highlighted its current stability and the confidence it has in its launch schedule. Although he did not rule out the possibility of delays, he is optimistic about the future.

What’s behind Judas, the new from the creator of BioShock?

Judas is the newest video game from Ken Levine, the mastermind behind bioshock and is developed by Ghost Story Games.

It is an FPS or First Person Shooter that is on its way to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC that is influenced by various games.

According to Levine, the initial concept was something along the lines of ‘narrative LEGOs’ where players can alter story elements and thus increase replayability to the limit.

Fountain: Take Two Interactive.

That was what Ken Levine commented at the Game Developers Conference 2014. The following year, Ken Levine commented that Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and his Nemesis system inspired him to shape the concept behind Judas.

From what he later revealed, this title will have much more of a challenge than bioshock and BioShock Infinite. All this was before its revelation in the framework of The Game Awards 2022 and we will see what results.

With details from IGN.