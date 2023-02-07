After years of waiting, during the last ceremony of The Game Awards it was officially revealed Judasthe next game from Ken Levine, creator of bioshock. Although not much information was shared about it at the time, A new report by Take-Two has revealed when this title would arrive.

During its latest financial report, Take-Two revealed that it plans to publish 87 games by March 2025. When questioned by IGN, company CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that Judas is on this list. While there is no specific date, this means that the next game from Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games would be available before March 31, 2025.

However, there is always the possibility that a delay could change the plans of Ghost Story Games and Take-Two, who are taking care of the publication of Judas. In this regard, Zelnick commented:

“We had some landslides in recent years. We feel really stable right now. I feel very good about our next schedule. Of course, there is always the possibility of some delay, but the teams seem to be doing very well and I am optimistic about delivering great titles to the market on an ongoing basis.”

For the meantime, it is clear that Judas will hit the market no later than March 31, 2025. On related topics, you can learn more about this game here.

Editor’s Note:

BioShock is a great series of games, and if Judas offers us a similar experience, it’s very likely that this will be one of the big surprises of whatever year it arrives.

Via: IGN