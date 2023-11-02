The Rock Imperium festival in Cartagena announced this Thursday a new batch of confirmations for its 2024 edition, among which Judas Priest stands out as the new headliner. The legendary British band led by Rob Halford will present their new album, ‘Invincible Shield’, in the port city and will offer a review of their half-century career.

Joining the fathers of leather and studded heavy metal will be other notable names in rock history, such as Uriah Heep and Glenn Hughes, who will give a special concert dedicated to his career in Deep Purple. The German Doro Pesch will also fuel the audience’s nostalgia with the ‘revival’ of Warlock, in which it will be the group’s only performance in Spain. Likewise, exclusive to the festival, which will be held from June 19 to 22 in El Batel Park, will be the concerts of Extreme and the virtuoso guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen.

Among the new additions to the programming, The Darkness also stands out, which will return to the Region four years after its explosive concert in Murcia, and Riverside. Completing the list of confirmations is Ronnie Romero, who was already in the last edition at the helm of Elegant Weapons, Tankard, Kadavar, The Raven Age, Lonely Fire, Archetype of Disorder, Invicti, Hard Love, Holycide, Astray Valley, Phantom Excaliber, The Last Internationale, Shores of Null, Lovebites, Xandria, Blackbriar, Textures and Saratoga singer Tete Novoa with his solo project.