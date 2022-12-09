Judas by Ghost Story Games was one of the surprise announcements of TGA 2022, of which we now have some information plus and some pictures.

The first game from the new development studio of Ken Levine is a single-player narrative first-person shooter in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S.

“We founded Ghost Story Games to continue the work we did with System Shock 2, BioShock and BioShock Infinite,” said Ken Levine, president and chief creative officer. “With Judas, we created an entirely new world and set of characters, while also exploring different approaches to single-player narrative first-person shooters.”

We read the official synopsis:

A spaceship in decay. A desperate escape plan.



You are the mysterious and restless Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break an alliance with your worst enemies. Can you work together to fix what’s been broken… or will you let it all burn?

After the trailer, let’s see the first pictures of Judas:

Ghost Story Games is a studio founded by Ken Levine together with former developers of Irrational Games. The studio’s mission is to create story-driven experiences rooted in immersive world-building and gameplay. Their passion and pedigree have been creating groundbreaking experiences for over 25 years.