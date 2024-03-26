Geoff Keighley was invited to rehearse Judas at the headquarters of Ghost Story Games, Ken Levine's development team, and published in a video the first impressions on this experience, seasoned by new gameplay sequences.
After the presentation at the State of Play in January, Judas returns to show himself as he undergoes a first preliminary judgement, but the assumptions of the project according to Keighley are really interesting.
In fact, we are talking about a product infinitely replayableequipped with “living” characters and therefore fundamentally new mechanisms, but at the same time capable of recalling the atmospheres and mechanics of the classic BioShock.
The Secret of Judas
Judas is the name of the protagonist of the gamea girl who travels aboard a spaceship and finds herself facing numerous dangers, as well as interacting with three different virtual characters representing as many factions.
The news is that these characters react to what we doa bit like in the Nemesis system of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, changing your approach to the missions that are assigned to us and possibly to the objects that we can obtain by completing them.
The end result is an experience that changes depending on the player and the actions he carries out during the campaign, which can indeed lead to even radical changes in history and the situations in which we will end up finding ourselves.
