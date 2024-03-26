Geoff Keighley was invited to rehearse Judas at the headquarters of Ghost Story Games, Ken Levine's development team, and published in a video the first impressions on this experience, seasoned by new gameplay sequences.

After the presentation at the State of Play in January, Judas returns to show himself as he undergoes a first preliminary judgement, but the assumptions of the project according to Keighley are really interesting.

In fact, we are talking about a product infinitely replayableequipped with “living” characters and therefore fundamentally new mechanisms, but at the same time capable of recalling the atmospheres and mechanics of the classic BioShock.