Few names in history are so identified with evil as Judas Iscariot, the disciple who betrayed Jesus with a kiss and delivered him to certain death. However, in recent years, thanks to archeology, but also literature, the image of the accursed disciple of the New Testament has changed profoundly to place itself on much more ambiguous terrain. As the professor of Ancient History at the University of Cantabria, Mar Marcos, explains, “the different traditions about Judas illustrate a variety of ‘Christianity’ in antiquity that was disappearing due to the censorship of the Great Church. With this, a rich and varied textual tradition was lost, classified as apocryphal and heretical ”.

Almost everything that surrounds the death of Jesus, which Christians commemorate in Holy Week, is shrouded in a thick mystery, in which myth and history are mixed. The certainties are scarce: the vast majority of experts agree that Jesus of Nazareth was a historical figure, who died crucified in Jerusalem during the Jewish Passover (Pesach). It is more than possible that his 12 disciples also have a real base, like, naturally, the conflictive Palestine occupied by Rome in which the events and the clashes between the different Jewish groups took place. Everything else – the Last Supper, the Garden of Gethsemane, Pilate washing his hands, Peter’s denial, the 30 silver coins … – is closer to the legend than to the reality certified by documents or excavations, and that includes the betrayal of Judas.

In this immense terrain that opens between faith and myth, Judas stands as a figure who has awakened a mixture of fascination and rejection: the painters Carraci and Caravaggio, the classic authors Jorge Luis Borges, José Saramago, Anthony Burgess or Nikos. Kazantzakis or the more recent Amos Oz, Amélie Nothomb or Philip Pullman have faced this apostle who, despite his universal fame, is a secondary, albeit decisive, character in the New Testament. As in almost all the episodes surrounding the death of Jesus, the Gospels offer different, even contradictory, versions of the events.

The motives for the betrayal – the famous 30 coins that give the title to the new series for HBO by Álex de la Iglesia, the influence of the devil— and the manner of death — hanged or falling pathetically and ending up disemboweled — vary between Mateo, Juan, Marcos or Lucas. The Bible also includes a powerful idea: that Jesus knew he was going to betray him because it was part of God’s plan for his death and resurrection. Hence the famous phrase: “What you are going to do, do it soon” (John, 13:27). Nor is it that the rest of the apostles look especially good in Jesus’ final moments. Pedro, for example, denies him three times.

But Judas took all the blame and became synonymous with evil. Its role in the development of anti-Semitism has been enormous. American writer Susan Gubar, author of Judas: A biography (2009), especially insists on this fact. “At the end of the Middle Ages, he was completely vilified. He is associated with the Jewish people and used to attack them. Betrayal becomes, from that moment on, synonymous with Judas and stereotyped Jews in the long and ruthless history of anti-Semitism ”, this professor from Indiana’s Bloomington University explains by email.

Some experts believe that the idea that Jesus was betrayed by one of his disciples and that the Jewish authority, the Sanhedrin, was decisive in his condemnation fits very well with the time when the canonical Gospels were written, between the 70s and 120s. of our era. Since Christianity had to prosper in the Roman world, it was far more convenient to blame the Jews than the imperial authority, even though, as Simon Sebag Montefiore argues in Jerusalem. A biography, “The Gospels, written or amended after the destruction of the Temple in 70, accuse the Jews and absolve the Romans, eager to show their loyalty to the empire. However, the charges against Jesus and the punishment itself tell their own story: it was a Roman operation. “

Carmen Bernabé, professor of New Testament at the Faculty of Theology at the University of Deusto, makes a more political interpretation: “The vast majority of current exegetes think that both the group of 12 and the character of Judas have overtones of being historical . Another thing is that the Gospels present it in different ways. Each one of the evangelists adds some developments according to his own ideas or theological and moral interests: if he gave Jesus for money, if he was a thief … Like a historical figure who was in the circle of Jesus, who was a disciple and who said where he was for the high priests to find him seems to be true. He was probably a disciple disenchanted with the line of messianism that Jesus had adopted. It was not the one I had in mind, more warlike, more violent, more Davidic ”.

The great archaeological find related to this figure was the so-called Gospel of Judas, discovered in the 1970s in Egypt and restored in 2006 in a project led by National Geographic. This Gnostic text, probably from the second century, offers a totally different vision of the disciple. Mar Marcos, who was president of the Spanish Society of Sciences of Religions (SECR), points out: “There were currents of Christianity that defended a positive vision of Judas, like the Gnostics, among whom a Gospel of Judas which contained revelations of Jesus to this privileged disciple. Jesus would have asked him to betray him to bring about his crucifixion and resurrection, and thus promote the salvation of humanity. Judas would have sacrificed himself to fulfill this mission. The text, found in Egypt and written in Coptic, contains a dialogue between Judas and Jesus and is similar to other contemporary Gnostic texts, which are copies of the originals and which were still read by Christian communities at the end of Antiquity ”.

Detail of ‘El Beso de Judas’, within the altarpiece of Quintanilla de Riofresno, in Burgos. BP

Caravaggio, despite being the great painter of the Counter-Reformation, already shows a different vision of Judas in one of his most famous works. On the canvas The capture of Christ (1602-03), preserved in the National Gallery in Dublin after being discovered in 1990, uses this character to reflect on the power of the State, according to the interpretation given by Gubar in his essay: “We see Jesus and Judas overwhelmed by the repressive modes of social control that define them both as delinquents, criminals, outcasts ”.

The ever-scholarly, funny, and iconoclastic British novelist Anthony Burgess (1917-1993) wrote a novel titled Jesus Christ and the game of love and, above all, he was responsible for the script of a 1977 series by Franco Zeffirelli entitled Jesus of Nazareth, very controversial at the time. In a article in The New York TimesBurgess explained how he made the adaptation, rewriting the Gospels in his own way (he explained that the most widely read, Saint John, “was the least reliable, a romantic fable”). About Judas, he opined: “His character had to be remade from scratch. I first described him as a decent, well-read American college boy, devoted to his widowed mother, enchanted at first by Jesus, later fully convinced of his divinity. The arrest in the garden, the loss of Judas’s innocence, his suicide after the realization of his involuntary betrayal of the only man he would never have wanted to betray… That was my first Judas. The final Judas is a palimpsest of Judas as an innocent sweetie, as a superior zealot, as an indiscreet parrot, as a disappointed man, but never as an easy melodramatic villain ”.

That Judas, who intuits and describes with his usual lucidity the author of A clockwork orangeHe is surely the one who has reached us with the most force: an ambiguous man, difficult to classify, neither innocent, nor zealot, involved in a political plot that ends up destroying him.

