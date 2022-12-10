During the The Game Awards 2022 so many new games were presented and, to the surprise of many, it appeared as well Judas, a new game from Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story Games. Levine, we recall, is best known for the BioShock series, but since 2013 he had remained largely silent. Now, we can find out some additional details about Judas thanks to a leaker named Oops Leaks active on Twitter.

Oops Leaks writes: “Some info on Judas. His code name was Replay, there is a big focus on replayability, is not as ambitious as previously said but the game has a completely different set of main stories that also have some variations within them. The game is full of biblical references, but you knew that from the name.”

Judas, in case you don’t know, is obviously a reference to Down fromthe apostle who betrayed Jesus. The official description of the game states that we will be able to “break alliances”, so it is possible that the name is also connected to this: we will be able to betray our allies.

Judas is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There are currently no details on the exit date, but “coming soon” according to the developers. The game will be a narrative FPS set on a disintegrating spaceship. We will have to find a way to escape and we are Judas. We will have to “make or break alliances”, as mentioned, “with our worst enemies”.

The impression, for sure, is that Judas takes the BioShock witness and you bring it into a new context and a new structure. Obviously the leaks are just leaks, not official information, so we can’t consider what is reported as correct: it’s just a rumor that will have to be confirmed or denied by the developers.

Assuming everything is correct, what do you think?

Finally, we leave you with the Judas trailer shared at The Game Awards 2022.