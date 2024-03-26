Ken Levine explained in an interview with IGN what the LEGO narratives which define the progress of the history of Judasalso taking the opportunity to talk about how his new project has gods ties to BioShock.

“You have a bunch of pre-packaged building blocks that are very well designed and can communicate with each other,” Levine said. “They know how to interface with each other and that's the genius of it: can they be built, and how many things can you build with those bricks?”

“So you have a set of handmade elements, but with a set of rules that are based on how they combine. This means that by using these bricks you can create anything, or almost anything“, continued the creative director of Judas, who in recent days was tested by Geoff Keighley as part of a five-hour session.

“So, taking the LEGO metaphor, we started thinking, 'We could use craft elements that don't they are huge whole layers, but sub-elements like pieces of dialogue, pieces of art, textures, maps, encounters, loot, even the layout of the entire experience and breaking them down into modular pieces to then instruct the game'.”

“We call him pseudo-procedural because it's not like in Minecraft, where everything is generated by a series of mathematical heuristics. You build all these smaller elements into the game and then you teach the game how to make good levels and a good story and, more importantly, how to react to what you do.”

“So when you decide to say, 'I don't want to do this, I want to do that,' Judas knows what to do, whereas in BioShock Infinite players tried to do the same but the game panicked and said, 'I don't I can do this, I can't do any of this'.”

“We are talking about an important element of research and development because, once again, the player may not even be interested in the details, some users may be super interested in those things but in general the need is to have a great experience. Of course for us the goal is: how do you make a game that knows you as well as you know it?”