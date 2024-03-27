Ken Levine , author among others of System Shock 2 and the Bioshock series (first and third chapter), said that he has no intention of retiring and that he wants to continue making games, which are “central to his life”. He just hopes that the next one takes less time to come out of Judas which has been in development for more than ten years.

Biblical development times

In fact, a lot of time has passed since Bioshock Infinite, originally released for the Xbox 360 / PS3 generation, with Judas, and Levine with it, which effectively skipped the entire PS4 / Xbox One generation.

“I'm not interested in retiring,” said Levine, who added, “As long as people pay me to make games, I'll keep making them. Maybe one day I'll change my mind. But it's so central to my life now.” For Levine it is a purely existential question: “Outside of my family, my wife, my dog ​​and my friends, [sviluppare videogiochi] it's where I find the meaning of life and the way I express myself.”

Levine went on to explain that he is grateful for his situation, which allows him to work with creative people and that I am not alone, as happens to many other artists.

So, despite being 57 years old, Levine is ready to face the challenge of developing from scratch again, even if making video games becomes increasingly complicated: “You can't let fear dominate you. I think as an artist you just have to do the right thing.”

Regarding the question of development timesLevine knows that it took a lot to make Judas, but now Ghost Story Games, his studio, seems to have a well-established system that should allow him to make the next title in a more reasonable time.

Judas is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. He doesn't have one yet release date official.