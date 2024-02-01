Among the many titles presented during the State of Play held tonight we not only have Death Stranding 2 On the Beach and Silent Hill The Short Message, but also Judas. The title from the creators of Bioshock is back in the news with the first gameplay trailer.

The title, in development for PS5, does not yet have a release date but, thanks to the new trailer, we have the opportunity to appreciate it the lysergic atmospheres: with gameplay inspired by Bioshock, we are faced with a unique first-person FPS.

Not only do we have at our disposal original-looking firearms, but also mysterious, extremely powerful powers with which to defeat enemies that seem to come out of a strange daydream.

The trailer, in truth, would have the task of illustrating us in broad terms the Judas plot, which for the moment still appears very fragmented: “Will you repair what has been destroyed or will you let everything burn?” This is the question that the trailer poses before us.

The title will be an exclusive for PS5 as confirmed at the end of the movie but, for the moment, we don't have neither a date nor a release window: given the conditions, however, it seems worth the wait.