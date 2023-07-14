Judas and the Black Messiah: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 14 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3, Judas and the Black Messiah, a 2021 film directed by Shaka King, will be broadcast. Based on true events, the film tells the story of Fred Hampton, leader of the Black Panthers, played by Daniel Kaluuya. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Chicago, 1967. Petty criminal William “Bill” O’Neal steals cars by posing as an FBI agent impounding supposedly missing vehicles. After yet another shot he is stopped by the police and arrested. He is then brought before FBI agent Roy Mitchell, who puts him at a crossroads: either serve six and a half years in prison (18 months for the auto theft and 5 years for pretending to be a federal agent) or take part in a police operation as an undercover.

In that period, in fact, Fred Hampton, the charismatic president of the Illinois branch of the Black Panther Party and national vice president, founded the Rainbow Coalition, an important multicultural political organization that includes the Black Panthers and several street gangs (the Young Patriots , the Young Lords, and others) whose purpose is to end the infighting between the poor and change the American society, racist and heralding inequality. Hampton, who frequently makes references to socialism and Maoism, is identified as a radical threat by the FBI, which seeks to subvert his activities in Chicago.

O’Neal agrees to infiltrate the Black Panthers, and gradually wins the trust of his companions, also because he offers to become Hampton’s official driver (whose license has been confiscated by the authorities). He also manages to divert some suspicions (for example when a man recognizes him as the thief with the FBI badge) and earns the nickname “Wild Bill”.

Judas and the Black Messiah: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Judas and the Black Messiah, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Daniel KaluuyaFred Hampton

Lakeith Stanfield: William O’Neal

Jesse PlemonsRoy Mitchell

Dominique FishbackDeborah Johnson

Ashton SandersJimmy Palmer

Martin SheenJ. Edgar Hoover

Algee SmithJake Winters

Darrell Britt-Gibson as Bobby Rush

Dominique ThorneJudy Harmon

Amari Cheatom: Collins

Caleb EberhardtBob Lee

Lil Rel HoweryBrian

Khris DavisSteel

Streaming and TV

Where to see Judas and the Black Messiah on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Friday 14 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.