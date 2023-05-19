There is great curiosity about Judasas is normal to happen since it is the new project of Ken Levine, author of BioShockso as to bring out real investigations into the possible exit periodas reported in a WCCFTech article.

In this, it is reported that Judas may be on the way by March 2024, which is not exactly a very precise indication but would at least set an upper limit on the expected wait for the new Ghost Story Games game. However, this is an assumption, however not without some basis, to be found in the financial documents of Take Two.

The publisher recently reported its fiscal year results, including plans and forecasts for the near future. Within the new fiscal year, which ends at the end of March 2024, Take Two plans to launch as many as 16 games.

The plan of the new Take Two games, from the financial documents

Among the reported productions, there are three titles that are mentioned as “immersive core” from the company.

This definition would include NBA 2K24, WWE 2K24 and Judas, based on what is reported in the publisher’s summary document. While all three still don’t have a release date, president Karl Slatoff explicitly reported that one of the “immersive core” games arriving in fiscal 2024 is “a highly anticipated new intellectual property”, a definition that seems to fit only to Judas, at least among known games.

In fact, some time ago Jason Schreier also hinted that he was seeing 2024 as a possible release year for Ken Levine’s new game, considering that it was 2022 and he had spoken of a two-year wait. In short, this is a series of assumptions on an extremely broad timeline, but in the absence of precise information we can still take into consideration the fiscal year of Take Two as the period for Judas’ exit, i.e. by March 2024. In the meantime, we we refer to the special with all the details on the new game by Ken Levine.