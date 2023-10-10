Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/10/2023 – 23:42

The 2023 edition of the Brazilian University Games (JUBs) officially opened on Monday night (9) with a big party at Centreventos Cau Hansen, in Joinville (Santa Catarina). The JUBs are the biggest university sports event in Latin America and reach their 70th edition this year.

The event, which brings together more than 5 thousand athletes from 320 higher education institutions representing the country’s 27 university federations, continues until October 21st. During the 14 days of competition, athletes will be involved in judo, karate, wrestling, tennis, table tennis, parasports table tennis, chess, academic, breaking, cheerleading, basketball, futsal, handball, volleyball and electronic sports (League of Legends, Electronic Football, Clash Royale, Valorant, CS Go and Free Fire).

The competitions will be held in different locations in the city: at Expoville (the main competition venue), at Centreventos Cau Hansen, at the Ivo Varella Training Center, at the Mário Timm Municipal Sports Gymnasium, at the Abel Schulz Gymnasium, at Univille, at the Associação Atlética Tupy and Joinville Tênis Clube.

Opening ceremony

The highlight of the event’s Opening Ceremony, held this Monday, was the appreciation of local culture. Joinville is considered the national capital of dance and showed this aspect in a very creative way at the ceremony, in which the highlight was the presentation by Escola Municipal Governador Pedro Ivo Campos, ten times champion of the local Dance Festival.

Another notable moment of the party was the tribute to the city’s athletes. After the delegations parade, the flag of the Brazilian Confederation of University Sports (CBDU) was carried by the JUBs mascot, Joka. The alligator Fritz, Joinville’s mascot, carried the flag of the host city of the 2023 Brazilian University Games. Unoesc volleyball athlete João Guilherme de Mattos, who was part of the Brazilian delegation at the University World Cup held this year in China, did the athlete’s oath.

Soon after, the Brazilian flag was carried by sprinter Ádria Santos, four-time Paralympic champion and Brazil’s greatest Paralympic medalist. Alongside Ádria, who is from Minas Gerais by birth, but chose Joinville to live 20 years ago, Olympic swimmer Eduardo Fischer, born in the city, also participated in the party. The parade with the symbolic fire and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron was carried out by local table tennis athlete Lhays Stolarski. The young woman was part of the Brazilian delegation at the University World Cup.