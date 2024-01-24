Rome is a huge construction site. The works of the Jubilee are everywhere, from St. Peter's to the historic center. An infinite series of construction sites, small and large works. Work has always brought wealth, employment and revitalization of the local economy: not in Rome. This was reported by Confapi Roma e Lazio and Aniem who, with a letter to the mayor, asked to review the procurement system.

In fact, almost all the Jubilee works have been entrusted to Anas: a parachute and an umbrella that protects the administration from problems. Zero risks and at the same time maximum discomfort for small and medium-sized businesses that live on contracts and tenders.

The system that doesn't work

So with a letter sent to the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, to the Councilor for Public Works, Ornella Segnalini, to the Head of the Infrastructure Department, Ernesto dello Vicario and to the Councilor for the Environment, Sabrina Alfonsi, Confapi has reiterated the need mandatory to adopt a tender system that guarantees effective competition and compliance with the principles of publicity and transparency. A further solicitation that arises both from the recent tenders announced by the Municipalities, in which little attention is paid to competitiveness and the rotation of the invitations, and from those relating to the maintenance of public green areas where illogical, disproportionate and difficult to verify selective parameters continue to emerge.

The motivations

But why was the route of avoiding tenders chosen? There are basically two problems: the first is that there is no longer any professionalism in knowing how to write a tender notice. Too many quibbles, layered regulations, gangrenous bureaucracy and a constant risk of appeals and slowdowns on the timetable. An administrative defeat, it is useless to underline it: we choose not to choose. A logic that calls for the second problem: municipal managers no longer sign the documents for fear of being faced with risks that politics cannot remedy. Here the system crashes. It all started after Mafia Capitale: now the Rome system is paralysed. So you choose the Anas mattress route: everything ready, turnkey, no risk. Governing is another thing, obviously, and this is why Confapi is asking for a review of the system.

The letter

“Despite repeated reports and meetings – we read – in which a path of maximum publicity was shared on the entire management cycle of the tenders (from the expressions of interest to the outcome of the procedures) no substantial change was detected to guarantee the fundamental principles aimed at protecting effective competition and transparency. Furthermore, procedures limited to invitations continue to follow one another with a constant compression of market access opportunities. In this context which evidently penalizes local businesses, it is urgent to adopt shared rules that implement the concrete application of the principles of transparency, competition and advertising.

A comparison is needed

In the days immediately following the sending of the note in which the Association requested an urgent discussion, the Administration activated a consultation on the text relating to the “Regulation for the establishment and management of economic operators of Rome Capital”.



Subscribe to the newsletter

