This year is the twenty-fifth edition of the Delft Chamber Music Festival, so that calls for an anniversary concert. Last Friday, the three artistic leaders of the chamber music festival so far took center stage in the covered courtyard of the Museum Prinsenhof: violinists Isabelle van Keulen and Liza Ferschtman, and the current programmer pianist Nino Gvetadze. Especially for them the Georgian composer Eka Chabashvili . composed The Three Graces of Delft for two violins, piano and Skype. skype? Yes, Ferschtman would go to New York for rehearsals and play along via an online connection.

Skype’s dial-in music thus became an integral part of the comic and theatrical composition, with the musicians taking turns rising and falling, or in Ferschtman’s case, disconnecting and dialing again. But afterwards, and to the delight of the audience, Ferschtman still walked on the Delft stage. Her visa for America had come too late, so she was not yet in New York, but turned out to have played along behind the stage via a Skype connection, as the piece was originally intended. So hop, a piece of Shostakovich with the three of us. A surprising moment in what was otherwise a somewhat uninspired concert. Especially with Schubert’s violin sonata in A minor by Van Keulen and Gvetadze, because it seemed as if a lot of sheet music was still being played here. Brahms’ piano quartet number three, with which they closed, already sounded more comfortable, because it seemed as if there had been more rehearsal time before that.

Afterwards, everyone walked at full speed to the market, where Sinfonia Rotterdam treated the people of Delft to an open-air concert that was amplified rather unbalanced. Every seat that shifted an inch on stage shrieked through the speakers. But those flaws were soon forgotten. The market was packed with a much more mixed crowd, less genteel, which only added to the cheerful festival atmosphere. Crowing Babies at Handels Music for the Royal Fireworks: it was uncomplicatedly cheerful.

lack of oxygen

The following day, the festival theme of ‘People and stories’ finally came into play, with the Georgian hand of artistic director Gvetadze clearly visible through her choice of personally oriented pieces by Georgian composers, performed by Georgian musicians. The afternoon concert opened with an impetuous and then intimately tranquil piano trio by composer Nodar Gabunia (1933–2000), a teacher of Gvetadze. Violinist Natalia Gabunia told how her father had written this in Tbilisi after he heard that he did not have long to live. The three performing women knew the demanding piece inside out, and it was a joy to be carried away by them. The closing sonata for trumpet, percussion and piano by Gabunia was also fascinating, but unfortunately, although the musicians cannot be blamed, we now have to talk about the poor ventilation in the glass-roofed hall. It is not so much the heat as the lack of oxygen that breaks the listener up at a given moment.

This is also the case in the evening concert, in which the Ukrainian musicians Maryana Golovchenko as singer and player of various traditional Ukrainian wind instruments, and Anna Antypova on violin, provided a soundtrack to images of the film Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors by Sergei Paradzjanov from 1965. With this film Paradzjanov made an unadulterated ode to the folklore of the Western Ukrainian Carpathians. The traditional vocals were fantastic, the electronic soundscape underneath made it a tripping experience, but the poor ventilation made it almost impossible to hold the attention until the end. How wonderful it is to be back in the spotless white awning afterwards, but especially in the fresh air.

