Ciudad Juarez.- A sunny Sunday with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius or 102° F awaits the city today, according to the weather monitoring website The Weather Channel.

The forecast indicates that the thermometer marked a minimum temperature of 25° C or 77° F during the early morning.

The wind, meanwhile, will blow at an average speed of 12 km/h or 7 mph for much of the day.

The probability of rain is zero.

In the face of intense heat, it is important to pay attention to children, the elderly and pets, and also avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.