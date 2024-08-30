Chihuahua, Chih.- The mayor of the municipality of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuellar, considered that said municipality would be the last to be affected by the “pause” in relations with the embassies of the United States and Canada.

He considered that Juarez, Las Cruces and El Paso are considered a community that will continue to have good ties, but he considered that this situation expressed by the president must be resolved so as not to affect the country.

“Juárez, Las Cruces and El Paso are one community, we talk and see ourselves as one community. I sincerely believe that it would be the last place where there could be an impact due to the close ties that we have,” said the mayor of the border municipality yesterday during his visit to the capital of Chihuahua, where he attended the event for the signing of the National Commitment for Peace, at Casa Chihuahua.

In light of the potential impacts that the pause in relations could have, he added that he hopes the issue will be resolved soon. “For the good of the country, I hope that it will be resolved soon and that this pause will end as soon as possible.