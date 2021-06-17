The arrival of Ricardo Ferreti in Juárez marks the beginning of an ambitious project for the entire border, which seeks to replicate the formula that the historic coach used to take Tigres to the top of Mexican soccer in a period of 10 years.
That is why the intention of the Juárez team is to build a fully competitive team, even touching its investment limits, so that in this way, the border team reaches the playoff zone at a minimum as the first echelon.
That is why, in the next ones in Juárez they will make official the arrival of three footballers who, without being the best in the Liga Mx, do have the ability to become very useful pieces for Ferreti, they are Hugo González, Fabián Castillo and Jaime Gomez.
The two former soccer players from Xolos and Querétaro are already in Juárez to present physical evidence and sign their respective contracts, two pieces of a good market in Mexico and who seek to recover their careers after getting stuck in the Tijuana project. The third reinforcement is Hugo González, Monterrey has announced his departure after the imminent arrival of Andrada and destiny is to defend the goal of ‘Los Bravos’, being a request from Ferreti himself.
