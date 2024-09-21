This weekend, the Braves of Juarez receive to Tigers at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium and they do so with the intention of leaving the bottom of the table, since after the double victory of Querétaro, they have been left in last place in the classification.
Precisely, one of the victories of the White Roosters It was before Tigerswho were surprised at the Corregidora Stadium and succumbed to a team that had gone 14 matches without knowing a victory.
Now those of Veljko Paunovic They are trying to clean up their image and the possible victim could be Juarezso below we present five predictions for this match that, from one moment to the next, became key to the future of both clubs.
If a technician is able to sit down Gignacthat is Veljko Paunovic, who wants to maintain harmony in the squad, but for this match and under the pretext of rotations, it is not ruled out that Nicolas Ibanez take on the role of leading the Tigres forward line.
We all know that Carlos Salcedo There is something very special about this type of match and it would not be surprising if he had one of his best matches since he returned to Juarezsince it is about his former team, with whom he did not leave on the best of terms.
He lost the duel against Querétaro by expulsion and everything seems to indicate that, at least this tournament, the Tigers revolve around Juan Brunettabecause he was missed terribly in the football generation and now he is back unleashed. It is not unreasonable to bet on the goal and assist formula.
Yes ok Tigers They are not the highest scoring team and they are coming off a tough defeat, some adventurous in their predictions, like us, could claim that no one in the tournament has received more goals than them. Braves of Juarez.
They are weak in defence and there is a thirst for revenge. The result is a possible rout.
He arrived and immediately won over Paunovic. Uriel Antuna He is a starter for Tigres and is waiting for his first big night as a feline player, which could come this Saturday in Ciudad Juárez.
The forecast of 90min the thing is Uriel Antuna become one of the men of the match, including a goal or assist.
