Juarez City.- The primary and secondary women’s and men’s volleyball teams of Ciudad Juárez obtained first and second place in the CONDEBA 2024 state games, held this week in Delicias, Chihuahua.

The players who prepared for the competition in the last month were selected from various schools in the city. Some are also representatives of local clubs such as Club Pumas Juárez Volleyball.

The CONDEBA 2024 games were held on June 26 and 27 in the city of Delicias.