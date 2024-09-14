Ciudad Juárez.- NaSer Perinatal Support and the AC Breastfeeding Clinic invited the population to attend the free breastfeeding circle this coming Saturday, September 14.

NaSer is a community space that offers mothers and families a network of support and advice on breastfeeding.

During the circle, breastfeeding techniques will be taught and experiences will be shared, said Dr. Karla del Bosque, director of the association.

“In this way, mothers also feel supported by their peers, because support between them is very important. It has been proven that support between breastfeeding women makes breastfeeding last longer,” she said.

The circle is open to family members, and parents are also welcome to attend.

“Our circle is a safe place where you will find support and sisterhood,” said the director of NaSer.

The group will be there tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Centeno Street, 7704, in the El Granjero neighborhood.

For more information, please call (656)856-9915.

