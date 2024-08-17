Ciudad Juarez.- After the insurance company AXA Mexico released information on road accidents during the period from 2015 to 2023, Estrategia Misión Cero, a national road safety and sustainable mobility initiative, analyzed the data and mapped the country to visualize those areas of greatest road risk.

The digital platform was officially launched with the support of the Peatones Heroicos collective and showed some results of the georeferenced map of Ciudad Juárez.

The top five intersections with the highest road risk in this city account for a total of 792 road accidents.

In relation to national data, it was found that two intersections are in the top 100 of the highest risk environments in the country and these are the intersection on Avenida De las Torres and

Santiago Blancas is in position 70 and the intersection of De las Torres Avenue and Zaragoza Boulevard is in position number 91.

The data also highlight those priority roads to be addressed, such as

Tecnológico, De las Torres and Teófilo Borunda, which are recommended to pay special attention to pacifying traffic, redistributing road space and democratizing public space.

This list of dangerous intersections in Ciudad Juárez was compiled based on road accident data from the insurance company AXA for the period 2015-2023. In other words, it only includes traffic accidents in which clients of this company were involved, so the real data is much higher than that contained in the digital platform, explained Sergio Andrade Ochoa, leader of the Estrategia Misión Cero project.

He added that the launch of this digital platform https://opendata.estrategiamisioncero.mx allows for the visualization of the areas of greatest road risk in 76 cities in Mexico, including Ciudad Juárez.

This freely accessible tool is designed to provide decision-makers, civil society groups, academics and the general public with an evidence-based resource that identifies the intersections and roads with the highest road risk.

“The platform is based on data provided by the insurance company AXA Mexico and published by the International Institute of Data Science, collected between 2015 and 2023,” Andrade Ochoa explained during the official presentation of the map.

Mission Zero Strategy analyzed this information and used cartographic methods to identify patterns and areas with a high incidence of road accidents, thus turning it into a solid information base for informed decisions.

He listed the objectives of this platform as providing decision-makers with critical information to implement policies and measures to reduce road accidents at strategic points.

In addition, it encourages the participation of civil society in identifying and solving road problems, promoting an environment of collaboration and shared responsibility.

It also provides information to academics and scholars on the subject, by providing relevant data for the analysis and development of research that contributes to improving road safety.

And finally, to promote the conversation about the importance of road safety, encouraging the population to take concrete actions to reduce the harmful effects of road accidents.

“The platform is a powerful tool that will allow all interested parties to access detailed and up-to-date information on the areas with the highest road risk in our cities with just a few clicks,” Andrade Ochoa.