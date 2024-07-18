Ciudad Juárez— Ciudad Juárez has had no high-impact crimes (homicides) recorded for just over 50 hours, according to the Northern District Attorney’s Office.

The last homicide attended to by the investigative agents of the Crimes Against Life Unit occurred last Tuesday night in the Independencia II neighborhood, when the lifeless body of a man was found who was beaten and wrapped in plastic, which was thrown on the streets of Adela Velarde and Gilberto Limón.

An investigative agent said that so far 52 people have been murdered in July, a figure that includes eight female victims.