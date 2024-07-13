Speculation in land ownership has caused the surface area of ​​vacant lots in the city to be more than double the projected growth area of ​​the urban area, since the municipality has 8 thousand hectares of vacant lots and the area designated for growth, planned for 2040, is 3 thousand hectares.

The vacant lot area occupies 21 percent of the total urbanized area of ​​Juárez, meaning that of every 10,000 hectares in the urban area, 2,000 hectares are land.

The properties are located mainly in the southeast, also adjacent to Juan Pablo II Boulevard, Independencia Boulevard and Las Torres, said the director of the Municipal Institute for Research and Planning (IMIP), Roberto Mora Palacios.

“Even though there is water, electricity, drainage, pavement, and public transportation on these roads, these lands remain unused,” he added.

While in the new developments that have been built on the outskirts of the urban area, investment has had to be made to bring services there.

The official added that in order to promote development, the Municipality plans in the Sustainable Urban Development Plan (PDUS) 2040 incentives for owners and buyers of homes or businesses that can be built in these spaces.

The incentives for both commercial and residential developments on properties located in the urban area are the reduction of parking spaces by up to 40 percent, fiscal incentives from the Income Law (based on the construction level table) and a 50% reduction for urban complexes for the vertical construction license.

In addition, there will be an exemption from construction fees for low-income housing developments, incentives of 10, 20 or 30% for the issuance of construction licenses or permits for projects that include green technologies, and a reduction of up to 35% in construction licenses or permits related to newly created business activities.

There will also be a 50% reduction in the tax on transfer of ownership for those who are the first buyers of newly constructed housing, a reduction of up to 80% in the Property Tax for the year following the publication of the PDUS and up to 50% for the two subsequent years for those who purchase new housing.

Likewise, the payment for construction licenses for underground parking lots of up to two levels is waived, and in new projects for the occupation of vacant or underused land for mixed, commercial or residential uses within the perimeter of the Historic Center Master Plan, a 70% incentive may be obtained in the payment of municipal fees related to urban actions.

“The incentives benefit the developer or real estate promoter and also benefit the buyer,” said Mora Palacios.

The population center of the municipality of Juárez has an area of ​​121,974 hectares and of these, 40,514 are available for urbanization, of which 36,847 are already urbanized, 3,667.35 are those that will be increased, and there are also 8,040 hectares of vacant land, establishes PDUS 2040.

The population center is the total area that the city can occupy and the urban area is what is inhabited, explained the director of IMIP.

The 3,000-hectare growth zone is intended for the maquila industry, with projections to 2040, because although these spaces of land exist in the city, not all of them can be used for the development of maquiladoras, he noted.

This industrial sector is located in the southeast of the city.

“What we are doing is reserving industrial land for the growth of the plants that may arrive, because right now one of the problems we were having is that the use of industrial land within the urban area is coming to an end,” Mora explained.

He said that two years ago new maquila plants began to arrive in the city, which has caused, in addition to the development of new industrial zones in the southeast of the city, the need for housing.

“This has led to an increase in the need for housing and services, as well as the need for land for industrial use,” he said.

He said that because of this, vacant lots located in the southeast can begin to be developed with housing and commercial uses, in this way taking advantage of the urban infrastructure that exists in the strip. (Araly Castañón / El Diario)

