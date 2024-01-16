Next Friday, January 19, at exactly 9:10 p.m., the Ciudad Juarez Braves will receive the Blue Cross Celestial Machinein the duel corresponding to day two of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The last time both teams met, Cruz Azul won 2-0, on the Azteca stadium field. Now the match will take place at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, where the cement workers and the fronterizos will seek to obtain their first three points of the tournament.
When? Friday January 19
Place: City Juarez Chihuahua
Stadium: Olympic Benito Juárez
Schedule: 9:10 p.m.
Channel: Fox Sports
streaming: Fox Sports Premium
Bravos de Ciudad Juárez started the Clausura 2024 tournament on the wrong foot. Their first match was played this Sunday, on the field of the Olimpico Universitario stadium. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the UNAM Pumas.
Eduardo Salvio was the only scorer of the match; Nathan Silva was sent off in the eighty-first minute, in a moment that went down in history, as for the first time the central referee communicated his decision after consulting the VAR.
Goalie: Jury
Defenses: Avella, García, Palermo Ortíz and Vukčević
Midfielders: Venegas, García, Chávez, Aitor and Hurtado
Attacker: Amaury Escoto
Cruz Azul reinforced itself with everything for this Clausura 2024. The board signed players who have all their fans excited; led by Martín Anselmi, who already knows what it's like to become a champion… just what Cruz Azul needs.
However, matchday one represented, for the cement workers, their first defeat of the tournament, at the hands of the Pachuca Tuzos, by a score of 1-0. Despite this, the unity between the celestial fans was felt in the stands, as they trust that this semester will be different for them.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Huescas, Ditta, Camilo Cándido and Gonzálo Piovi
Midfielders: Lorenzo Faravelli, Kévin Castaño, Carlos Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna
Fronts: Gabriel: the 'Toro' Fernández and Ángel Sepúlveda
