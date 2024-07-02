Ciudad Juárez— A group of workers from the Juárez Fair are protesting at the Equis facilities to demand payment of severance pay and the salary for the last week of the event, since the workers do not want to comply.

There are about 50 people who were hired for cleaning and security inside the Monument to Mexicanness where the 2024 edition of the fair was held, to whom they owe their services.

Federico ‘N’, one of the protesters, said that they were notified that they would not be paid because there was no money or profit from the event, so they decided to remain at the facilities until they received a favorable response.

They asked Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar to intervene so that their demands are resolved and their severance pay is paid as soon as possible.