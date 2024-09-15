Ciudad Juarez.– A sunny and warm Sunday awaits the Juárez – El Paso border, according to the weather monitoring website The Weather Channel. The forecast indicates that the thermometer will mark a maximum temperature of 35° Celsius (95° F) and the minimum will reach 21° C (69° F) during the early hours of this morning. Calm winds are expected with average gusts during the day between 11 km/h or 6 mph. The probability of rain in the region is zero.