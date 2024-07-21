Juarez City.- A Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius or 87°F awaits the city today, according to the specialized weather monitoring website The Weather Channel.

The forecast indicates that the thermometer will reach a minimum of 22°C or 71°F during the early morning and that light, scattered morning rain will be expected between 7 and 8 in the morning.

In the afternoon, the wind is expected to reach an average speed of 15 km/h or 9 mph.

The probability of rain will remain at 15% throughout the day.