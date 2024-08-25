Ciudad Juarez.- The municipalities of Carichí, Uruachi and Moris received a donation of garbage trucks from the mayor of Ciudad Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar. The mayor delivered a total of three trucks to the municipalities. This delivery took place after the end of the 17-year concession of the company PASA, which transferred these vehicles to the Municipality of Juárez. In Carichí, Pérez Cuéllar donated a garbage truck and an additional container for the deposit of waste. In addition, a patrol car had previously been provided to the same municipality. During the event, the mayor highlighted the relationship of collaboration and mutual support between both municipalities. He expressed his intention to continue strengthening communication and teamwork with Carichí, within the framework of his commitment to improving services and the well-being of the communities. The delivery of trucks to Uruachi and Moris took place in a ceremony in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua. Mayor Pérez Cuéllar expressed his satisfaction for complying with the unanimous decision of the Juárez City Council, which approved the donation of these vehicles as part of an effort to support neighboring municipalities. The donation of the trucks to Uruachi and Moris responded to a local need. Perla Gacela López Pérez, president of Moris, thanked Pérez Cuéllar and noted that the truck would be essential for waste collection in the municipal capital. López Pérez emphasized that the new unit would not only improve the garbage collection service, but would also contribute to public health and fuel savings. For his part, Marcelo Rascón, president of Uruachi, also thanked the donation and emphasized that the garbage truck would represent a valuable resource to maintain cleanliness in his community. The donation reflected the effort of the municipal government of Ciudad Juárez to extend its support to neighboring municipalities, favoring the development and improvement of services in the region. (David Ceniceros)