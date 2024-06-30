Juarez City.- The highway that connects Ciudad Juárez with Chihuahua is one of the main road arteries in northern Mexico, with an extension of 351.5 kilometers and an estimated travel time of approximately three hours and 23 minutes. Despite its importance for tourism, transportation of goods and commerce in the region, this road faces a serious problem: its progressive deterioration.

A significant increase in the number and size of potholes has been reported over the past year, especially on the busiest stretches of road.

A diagnosis by the State Secretariat of Communication and Public Works (SCOP) in 2023 revealed that 88 of the 100 kilometers of federal highway 45, between Ciudad Juárez and Ahumada, are in poor condition, with serious deformations and potholes, while the remaining 12 kilometers are in regular condition. In the opposite direction, from Ahumada to Juárez, only 21 of 102 kilometers are in optimal condition, with the rest in regular or poor condition. This data is part of a report sent by the state government to the federal government, requesting urgent intervention to repair these roads, whose deterioration affects safety and travel times.

The report also highlights that this problem extends to other sections in Chihuahua, such as the Savalza-Jiménez section of Highway 49, with 89.7 percent in poor condition, and the Altavista-Saucillo section of Highway 45, with 71 percent. in unfavorable conditions. Among the few exceptions, the Delicias–Chihuahua segment has 39.5 percent in good condition. SCOP highlights that the lack of adequate maintenance compounded by a 70 percent reduction in the federal highway budget over the past seven years is causing significant structural damage to the state’s highway network.

Accidents in recent months

These defects not only make driving difficult, but also generate additional costs for drivers due to damage to their vehicles; In addition, the deterioration of the road has contributed to several accidents in recent months, some with serious consequences.

On April 4, near kilometer 120, an accident occurred where a family with two minors overturned their vehicle, resulting in five people injured, with one of the adults trapped in the car.

Later, on May 2, at least six cars were stranded between kilometers 50 and 60 due to potholes. Drivers reported blown tires and damaged rims, forcing them to stop for repairs.

A tragic incident occurred on June 20, when a rollover near Ahumada resulted in the deaths of two people. Daniel Ávila Espinoza, 32, died shortly after being admitted to IMSS 66, and Javier Cervantes, a member of comedian Brincos Dieras’ security team, also lost his life while they were heading to Juárez for a performance at the Feria Juárez 2024.

On the 24th of the same month, a trailer loaded with rebar overturned near kilometer 61, scattering its load on the road. Although there were no injuries, passengers helped clean up the road in order to resume traffic.

Last Thursday, two men were injured after their Dodge RAM 1500 truck overturned on the Pan-American Highway, near the old Cefereso 9. According to the National Guard report, the driver lost control while trying to avoid a pothole, which caused the rollover. and the scattering of windows and construction materials that were in the vehicle’s bed.

Investment Plans 2024

Responsibility for the maintenance of the Ciudad Juárez–Chihuahua highway falls mainly on the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), which manages most of the federal sections.

However, in the absence of support from the Federation, the Chihuahua State Government planned to launch a 10 million pesos tender in July of last year to repair deteriorated federal highway sections. Governor Maru Campos announced that the Chihuahua–Parral short-haul highway and the Sacramento–Sueco and Ahumada–Juárez sections of the Chihuahua–Ciudad Juárez highway would be repaired.

“The 10 million tender is only for the federal sections of Chihuahua-Juárez, Sueco-Janos and the Vía Corta a Parral. We are not covering all the potholes, only the biggest ones that are causing the biggest problems,” said Carlos González, spokesperson for the State Secretariat of Communications and Public Works (SCOP).

The State has implemented an emerging patching program for federal stretches, seeking to mitigate deterioration problems while awaiting a long-term solution. “This initiative reflects the commitment of the state government to improving road infrastructure, crucial for the economic development and safety of users of the Chihuahua-Ciudad Juárez highway,” González mentioned.

SCOP data indicate that the Chihuahua-Ciudad Juárez highway presents a diverse situation in terms of its maintenance and responsibility. The sections managed by the Government of Chihuahua have been the subject of constant work, which is reflected in their good condition. In particular, the Chihuahua-Sacramento segments (from kilometer 18 to 31) and Sueco-Ahumada (from kilometer 152 to 239), in both directions, are in excellent condition thanks to these efforts.

In contrast, tracts under federal jurisdiction face greater challenges. The Sacramento–Sueco (kilometer 31 to 152) and Ahumada–Juárez (kilometer 239 to 350) segments show signs of deterioration and require urgent intervention.

By 2024, the Government of the State of Chihuahua has allocated an investment of 3.7 billion pesos for the reconstruction, rehabilitation and routine maintenance of state highways.

“This investment is part of a broader effort to efficiently manage the 4,500 kilometers of state highways out of a total of 9,000 kilometers in the entity. Of the rest, 3,600 kilometers are in charge of the federal government, and the maintenance of the remaining section falls on the municipalities,” indicated the spokesperson for the Secretariat.