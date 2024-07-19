Two public transport trucks belonging to the Juárez Bús system collided with each other, causing considerable material damage to the units, this morning.

The accident occurred on Camino a Ortiz Rubio and Paseo Del Real Street, where Álvaro García Alanís, driver of the Mercedes Benz truck model 2025 economic number 127 hit another truck of the same brand that was stopping at that point, according to a Road Safety commander.

The material damage to both units was considerable, but no injuries were reported.