Juan Ramón Amores is THE Mayor of La Roda (Albacete, 16,000 inhabitants), the only councilor with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (he was diagnosed almost eight years ago), who this Saturday will once again take the baton of his municipality after revalidating the mayoralty with an absolute majority even more overwhelming than that achieved four years ago. This 46-year-old Physical Education teacher, who headed the PSOE list, has been voted for by more than half of his neighbors, and although his body sometimes does not respond, his head is full of projects for his people. ALS is always accompanied by that phrase that it is a degenerative and incurable disease with an average life expectancy of three years, a lapidary poster that Juan Ramón Amores, Juanra, has thrown out of his life. Married to Mónica, “the best woman”, and father of Iván and Jimena, ELAlcalde today declares himself a happier person and with more desire than four years ago. «While I have strength I will continue betting on La Roda of the future».

-First of all, Juanra, how are you?

-I feel good, with a lot of strength and energy. At the motor level, although I continue to stand up, I go to the City Hall in a wheelchair to avoid falls. My voice is getting weaker, but I can still communicate. And most importantly, today I am happier than four years ago.

-Since he found out he had ALS, he has been involved in many projects related to the disease, he has written a book (‘An idyll with life’ together with the journalist Mar G. Illán), he collaborates on the radio… not for !

-I am an ambassador for Adelante, an association of family, friends and patients affected by ALS in Castilla-La Mancha and I love participating in any event that is organized to raise funds and give visibility. Being mayor, this is bigger than if I were a teacher, which is my profession. Every Saturday, as ‘ELA Alcalde Amores’, I participate in a radio program that is broadcast nationwide and listened to by a million listeners: Agropopular, presented on C by César Lumbreras. As for the book, we are about to run out of the second edition. It is a testimony of life and improvement and how to face a problem that may seem serious but in the end it is part of life. Copyright goes to research into this disease.

-He has won again by an absolute majority, but this time with more votes and with an even higher percentage than in 2019, almost 54%, four more points. What do you think this massive support is due to?

-Despite the difficulty of the legislature, with the effects of the pandemic, the Filomena snowstorm and the war in Ukraine, we have managed to change the inertia of my people. More infrastructures, street repairs and the closeness of my team, and also mine, have made people’s confidence continue to grow in troubled times for the PSOE. Which gives even more value to the increase in votes. I feel like a very loved person and I will return this support with more work if possible.

“I want my neighbors to look at me for my management and not value the disease as part of that path”

-The fact that your neighbors have seen that the ELA has not subdued you but quite the opposite, has it been able to influence the vote?

-I want my neighbors to look at me for my management, for my ability and for my deeds. That at no time do they value the disease as part of that path. I do what any mayor should do in his town; work, illusion, projects and team are words that have nothing to do with ELA.

-Your countrymen are also witnessing how the disease progresses slowly and prevents you from speaking and moving with the fluidity of years ago… what do they tell you? Is there someone who instead of courage and determination sees pity?

-It is something that political adversaries use against me. I don’t imagine anyone voting for any mayor out of pity. We are talking about something very serious. That mayor is the person who will represent you for four years. In 2019 they encouraged not to vote for me with the excuse that I was not going to last the entire legislature. Today they still say it. The facts show that I am still here and with that same illusion I have presented myself this legislature. As long as I have the strength, I will continue to command. It is something that I have always said to everyone who has asked me. You cannot choose when the life of a healthy person or that of a sick person ends. When I say nobody has lived tomorrow, I think of the number of people who were healthy and who are no longer today. The only thing I guarantee is that as long as I have strength I will continue betting on La Roda of the future.

– Do you see fighting in 2027? Will he repeat as candidate?

-If I have strength, let no one doubt it.

«Surely there are more mayors who are going to have ALS and they still don’t know it. You have to enjoy each day as if it were the last»

-What advice would you give to your colleagues from all the parties who are going to take possession of their baton of command this Saturday?

-That they be close, that people go ahead of ideologies, that they take into account that the little things are what make people happy and that they never think about a legislature because having transformation projects implies thinking at least ten years view.

-What is your secret? What does it take to be a good mayor?

-Have the office open, think about the people who voted for you and those who did not. It is something that not everyone practices. And be an empathetic person capable of always putting yourself in the shoes of whoever you have in front of you. And surround yourself with a good team. Messi, alone, would never have managed to win so many titles.

-What would you say to a patient who has just been diagnosed with ALS?

-Do not pay attention to the diagnosis because two or three years is simply a statistic. That ALS is a disease that progresses very differently in each person. That your head is more important than your body and, lastly, that you enjoy each day as if it were the last of your life. As Leiva says, ‘do it as if you were going to die tomorrow’.

Since she was diagnosed with ALS almost eight years ago, Juanra has followed his advice to the letter: “Enjoy each day as if it were your last.”



-By the way, the electoral advance has been charged, among other laws, the ELA law, a shame, right?

-To me, the ELA Law or not the Law is not what matters most to me. I think there are laws that are never put into practice or endowed financially. Here the important thing is direct support, with real and effective measures. To the sick and their families. I am aware that there cannot be a law for each disease. It cannot be that a patient decides not to continue fighting because he does not have 54,000 euros a year for her care. There are people who choose to die with dignity and I want everyone to be able to choose to live with dignity. In the Spain of 2023, today there is a Law of dignified death, but there is no Law of dignified life.

-He is the only mayor of Spain with ELA, how is he doing? With pride, with resignation, with energy?

-I carry it in the most normal way in the world. Surely there are more mayors who are going to have ALS and still don’t know it. In the previous legislature, a mayor of the Canary Islands was diagnosed and died a few months later. For me, suffering from this disease is not a merit. It will not limit me when it comes to conquering the future of my people.

“Politics is there to solve people’s problems. Today we only see confrontations and tension, and I don’t like that »

How do you see national politics? Has it gotten so muddy that it is now impossible for the PP and PSOE to reach an agreement or do you have hope no matter what happens on 23-J?

It seems like a sad situation to me. Politics is there to reach agreements, to solve people’s problems. Today we only see confrontations and tension. It’s something I don’t like.

-What has happened so that socialist mayors with good management do not repeat?

-Because in the end the right has managed to get people to talk more about their story and the government pacts than about municipal management, which is what people should be interested in. In the end, this disaffection with the policy of proximity has affected many mayors and mayors who had achieved a transformation of their cities for the better and yet, despite winning the elections, they are not going to be able to govern by the union of the extreme right and the extreme right

– Is there any great project for La Roda that you want to culminate in these four years??

-The Youth Center that was already tendered and that the company has not carried out is my priority for the first year of the legislature. It will have a bowling alley, a climbing wall, sports courts and multipurpose rooms and will be a reference for youth in Castilla-La Mancha. An investment of more than one and a half million euros. We have also committed to the president of Castilla-La Mancha a new educational center for the public infant and primary school, which occupies one of the oldest buildings in our region. I am very excited to give life to our Plaza Mayor, which today is a car park, to turn it into an area of ​​enjoyment for people. And get more industrial land for large companies to reach La Roda.