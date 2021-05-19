Juanpe Ramírez returns to smile, to be happy and to enjoy. After a convulsive start to the season, full of injuries that barely allowed him to count on minutes, the central defender has become indisputable for Francisco. Chain five titles in a row, which precisely coincide with the idyllic moment of the team: five wins in a row. His contribution is being key and, in addition, his scoring nose has been awakened because has scored in the last two games, against Logroñés (1-4) and Sporting (1-0). Very important was the one he achieved last Monday, against the Asturians, because he gave all three points. “Very happy, we were looking for victory and in the end it was fulfilled. The goal is the least of it, but I’m also very happy about that. We are in a spectacular dynamic and we hope to extend it to the three remaining games to meet the objective“Juanpe explained.

The rojiblanco center-back has two goals this season, which are the same, by chance or not, that he signed the season that sealed his promotion to First Division with Girona (2016-17). Juanpe rejects the spotlight and urges us to think about the group and continue to exude humility. He is aware that the dynamics are very good (they have added 25 of the last 30 points), but they still have a way to go. Of course, they depend on themselves to ensure the playoff because they have three points of advantage over Sporting, sixth, and Rayo Vallecano, seventh. “Sporting is a direct rival and it was only worth the victory because we have the ‘goal average’ lost with all the teams that are up there.. We came out of the game with an advantage that we hope not to lose in the three remaining games and consolidate ourselves in the playoff ”.

The hangover from the duel against Sporting has been tremendously sweet, but the dressing room cannot be distracted. On Thursday they visit the Malaga, which has already reached 50 points, and the objective is none other than to win so as not to have to be aware of the results of direct rivals. If the rojiblancos are able to add the three points they will reach six consecutive wins: “If winning is difficult in this category, imagine having five now. It is very important.. But we are already thinking about Málaga and we are going to face it with all the strength in the world, “concluded Juanpe.