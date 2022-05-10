The Italy spin at its finest. Falls, tension, important dropouts and a great summit as the final culmination, were the ingredients of a fourth stage in which the Spaniard Juanpe López (Lebrija, 24 years old) took command of Mathieu van der Poel in the general classification on top of Mount Etna. The stage was for Lennard Kämna, his first conquest in the Giro, with whom the Sevillian collaborated in the colossus of Sicily to take advantage of his fellow escapees: for the German the stage, for the Spanish the pink jersey. From Alberto Contador in 2015, none of ours wore the prized garment. Day to remember, even though the battle between the favorites from behind resulted in a no contest.

After the first ten kilometers of the route, two falls had already occurred. None of them was serious, despite the fact that in the second it was seen involved a moto between major racers like Simon Yates. However, it was the ‘lace’ for a battered Miguel Ángel López, who ended up leaving after spending several days trying to overcome an injury to his left hip. Superman does not finish taking off in some great laps in which he adds four dropouts in the last three seasons (Giro 2020 and 2022, Tour 2021 and La Vuelta 2021). Ahead, pampered from the first moment, a breakaway of 14 runners rolled, with important names such as Lilian Calmejane, Juanpe Lopez (spanish only), Lennard Kämna, Rein Taaramäe and a Mauri Vansevenant who, 43″ behind the then leader Van der Poel, was the virtual leader for much of the stage. With 150 km to go, it was precisely the pink jersey who tried to join this group, but failed.

López and Kämna sprint for victory at the finish line of Etna.

The advantage of the escape shot up to eleven minutes, so everything indicated that this would be the first adventure that would come to fruition in this Corsa Rosa. teams like Ineos and Bahrain filed the difference little by little, until 5:30 on the first ramps of Etna, but it was not enough. There was no interest in assuming responsibility for the pink jersey so soon… In the Sicilian volcano, between lava flows turned into rock, only the battle for the stage was fought, since the leaders kept the gunpowder thinking about coming days. From them it was confirmed that Tom Dumoulin is not in a position to fight for great victories, since he was dropped halfway up the climb.

The escapees rubbed their hands together and Juanpe didn’t think about it with more than 10 km of climbing ahead. He charged past the rest of the breakaways and opened up enough of a gap on runners like Vansevenant to secure the pink. Only Kämna, who when he has the day is one of the most reliable hunters in the peloton, managed to hunt him down, at which point both came to an immediate agreement for mutual benefit. Everyone happy, and a Spaniard on the podium, seven years later, in pink…