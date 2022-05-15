Jai Hindley celebrates the stage win at Blockhaus. JENNIFER LORENZINI (REUTERS)

As the novelist invents a land where his characters can breathe like the Giro d’Italia, and not the brutish nature of Abruzzo, he creates the Blockhaus, and even the name was taken from the Torriani magín, the inventor of the Giro we love, hard new asphalt, breathtaking slopes towards pastures where capricious chamois jump like goats, and even snow higher up, and a side and head wind, as the curves turn, that annihilates the will of the majority, the land in which Juanpe López breathes and fights, who grows up, always in pink. Fighting and determined. And ambitious. “My ambition has always been to win,” says Juanpe, who dressed in pink on Tuesday in a volcano, a reflection of his running style, which looks like it’s going to burst at any moment, so much movement on the bike, so much effort in agony it seems to consume him, he warns so much with his tremors, but he always resists, although at the hardest moment the Dutchman from the Jumbo Sam Oomen closes him and is about to make him fall, and he does not fall, and recovers, and contradicts everyone those who believe it is impossible for him to return, and he returns, and continues in pink on Sunday, where he defeats the trap of destiny, where he shows that the will is stronger than fear, and will continue on Tuesday, since Monday is rest. “If he wasn’t a winner, he wouldn’t have been a cyclist.” And he happily hugs Josué Arán, the Trek masseur who waits for him at the finish line counting down the seconds and keeps him warm and gives him a drink. And he tells her, for 12s you’re still pink. You’ve got it. And the two laugh out loud, drunk with joy.

The masseur Josué Arán hugs Juanpe upon his arrival saving the pink jersey. FABIO FERRARI (AFP)

“We are a family,” says Juanpe, from Lebrija, 24, who jumps from dream to reality and already has a new dream. A new ambition that many of those who have arrived in front, who are 14, have already achieved. The one who wins the stage in the fly, Jay Hindley has already finished second in a Giro; the second, Romain Bardet, has been a podium finisher in the Tour and has won stages everywhere, like Richard Carapaz, winner of a Giro, who comes third; like Mikel Landa, twice fallen but whole, and with a shoe of each color, thirsty and happy because, at least, he has cheated fate, and comes fourth with the dark jersey, with grease stains from the road on which fell descending the Paso Lanciano. The favorites roll, and two don’t answer. Simon Yates and Wilco Kelderman haven’t arrived yet, they’ll be over 10 minutes. And they will do it behind Nibali and Valverde, the old men who resist.

Pasolini wrote from the south of Italy, that it no longer exists as it used to, and the workers can no longer expect their children to enter FIAT as they did, but instead enroll them in courses in online barista, which in Naples are quantity, because that’s where the future goes, and I already lamented 60 years ago that the bourgeois and provincial air, new rich, and you can love everything, except the province, shouted, put an end to the south, “a Capharnaum without limits, full of poor, thieves, hungry, sensual, pure and dark reserve of life. And it seems so, but it does not describe the Giros cycling squad that Torriani made the world love, the cyclist who no longer exists, the cyclist that some, owners of a historical intelligence, such Landa, such Carapaz, such Juanpe, want to be. Juanpe revives Vito Taccone, the Abruzzo chamois, that cyclist who got into a fistfight with Manzaneque in one stage, and throws a drum at Oomen, forcing him to land, to lose the shelter of the group of the best, a dozen then, eight kilometers from the top. Then, the provincial spirit is a hard varnish to lose even for a kid from Lebrija who earned money for his expenses working as a bricklayer, Juanpe apologizes. “I’m sorry,” he says. “I apologize. I have done wrong. But I was very close to falling and it was very difficult for me to refocus, not lose my nerve, focus only on not wasting time”.

Tal Castroviejo, the captain of the Ineos, the strategist of the calm Carapaz, his calmest reserve, who arrives at the start and walks like an old man with arthritis. Someone yells at him, get well, Johny, that Carapaz needs you like Egan needed you to win the last Giro, and the Biscayan manages to make his wolfish face, with that dark beard, smile a little, and he also shouts, don’t worry, I’m feeling bad , but on the bike I move well, and hours later he directs the maneuvers of the Ineos, the acceleration in the Paso Lanciano that ends the hopes of escape and makes the peloton line up. And 50 kilometers later, past Lettomanopello, what toponyms, even more poetic than Abruzzo, or as long as the next one, San Valentino in Abruzzo Citeriore, the longest in Italy, or the one that marks the base of the Blockhaus so tedesco, Roccamorice, poetry of love, an Ineos, Richi Porte, continues to pull breathlessly. And in the peloton there are eight or nine cyclists left alone, and some already make the rubber.

It is the hardest meter in the ascent of the bandits climb. 14%. 4.6 kilometers exactly. Carapaz attacks. It honors the first fame of the Blockhaus, the one that speaks of insurgent cyclists, champions who always prefer to play on the side of the thieves, the one that speaks of the Tarangu against Merckx, of Nairo against Dumoulin, of the first Merckx against Anquetil and other prehistoric powers. Bardet and Landa have followed him; they temporize, they fear the wind, they watch each other, they march jerkily; those who follow them, at a regular rhythm, approach and move away as the three freshest, strongest breathe. They catch up with them in the last hectometers, false flat on the way down, false flat on the way up, nothing more can be done. They sprint them. Volata in the Blockhaus, title of an account of the unexpected. They are beaten by a skilled and leathery Australian, Jai Hindley, who was already pink two years ago, has already won his alpine stage and lost the Giro in the last time trial. And Juanpe is happy.

