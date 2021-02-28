End of the match, Cádiz 0, Real Betis 1.



90 ‘+ 5’



Second half ends, Cádiz 0, Real Betis 1.



90 ‘+ 3’



Offside, Cádiz. Alfonso Espino tried a deep pass but Iván Alejo was in an offside position.



90 ‘+ 2’



Foul by Victor Ruiz (Real Betis).



90 ‘+ 2’



Iza (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



90 ‘+ 1’



Offside, Real Betis. Joel Robles tried a deep pass but Juanmi was in an offside position.



90 ‘+ 1’



Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



90 ‘+ 1’



Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cádiz).



84 ‘



Gooooool! Cádiz 0, Real Betis 1. Juanmi (Real Betis) header from the center of the box following a set piece situation.



84 ‘



Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.



82 ‘



Foul by José Mari (Cádiz).



84 ‘



Foul by Álex Fernández (Cádiz).



82 ‘



Rodrigo Sánchez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



82 ‘



Substitution, Cádiz. Jairo Izquierdo replaces Salvi Sánchez.



82 ‘



Substitution, Cádiz. Iván Alejo replaces Alberto Perea.



81 ‘



Substitution, Real Betis. Rodrigo Sánchez replaces Andrés Guardado.



80 ‘



Alfonso Espino (Cádiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



80 ‘



Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



80 ‘



Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cádiz).



79 ‘



Substitution, Cádiz. Juan Cala replaces Fali because of an injury.



77 ‘



Juanmi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



77 ‘



Foul by Fali (Cádiz).



74 ‘



Attempt missed. Salvi Sánchez (Cádiz) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.



72 ‘



Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Loren Morón.



71 ‘



Corner, Cádiz. Conceded by Juan Miranda.



70 ‘



Substitution, Cádiz. José Mari replaces Jon Ander Garrido.



70 ‘



Substitution, Cádiz. Ivan Saponjic replaces Álvaro Negredo.



68 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.



68 ‘



Shot stopped low to the left. Andrés Saved (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



68 ‘



Foul by Jon Ander Garrido (Cádiz).



68 ‘



Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



67 ‘



Foul by Victor Ruiz (Real Betis).



67 ‘



Salvi Sánchez (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



61 ‘



Juanmi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



61 ‘



Foul by Juanmi (Real Betis).



61 ‘



Iza (Cádiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.



60 ‘



Substitution, Real Betis. Juanmi replaces Aitor Ruibal.



60 ‘



Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Diego Lainez.



58 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Iza.



57 ‘



Auction stopped. Alberto Perea (Cádiz) right footed shot from the left side of the box.



57 ‘



Diego Lainez (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



57 ‘



Foul by Diego Lainez (Real Betis).



57 ‘



Salvi Sánchez (Cádiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.



56 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Alfonso Espino.



53 ‘



Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.



51 ‘



Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).



51 ‘



Marcos Mauro (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



48 ‘



Foul by Diego Lainez (Real Betis).



48 ‘



Álex Fernández (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Second half begins Cádiz 0, Real Betis 0.



45 ‘+ 1’



End of the first half, Cádiz 0, Real Betis 0.



Four. Five’



Auction stopped. Rubén Sobrino (Cádiz) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner.



43 ‘



Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.



39 ‘



Corner, Cádiz. Corner committed by Joel Robles.



39 ‘



Shot stopped low to the left. Salvi Sánchez (Cádiz) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



38 ‘



Attempt blocked. Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Víctor Ruiz.



37 ‘



Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



37 ‘



Foul by Alberto Perea (Cádiz).



36 ‘



Foul by Emerson (Real Betis).



36 ‘



Alberto Perea (Cádiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.



3. 4′



Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



3. 4′



Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Cádiz).



31 ‘



Corner, Cádiz. Conceded by Guido Rodríguez.



31 ‘



Attempt blocked. Alberto Perea (Cádiz) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfonso Espino.



30 ‘



Foul by Diego Lainez (Real Betis).



30 ‘



Salvi Sánchez (Cádiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.



29 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Marcos Mauro.



27 ‘



Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).



27 ‘



Alberto Perea (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



25 ‘



Attempt blocked. Diego Lainez (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Loren Morón.



2. 3′



Attempt missed. Juan Miranda (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right side of the goal.



22 ‘



Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis).



22 ‘



Jon Ander Garrido (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



19 ‘



Offside, Cádiz. Salvi Sánchez tried a through ball but Álvaro Negredo was in an offside position.



18 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Fali.



18 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.



18 ‘



Shot stopped low to the left. Víctor Ruiz (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andrés Guarded.



14 ‘



Hand of Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis).



13 ‘



Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).



13 ‘



Fali (Cádiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.



10 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Alfonso Espino.



5′



Shot stopped low to the left. Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



two’



Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



two’



Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cádiz).



1′



Rubén Sobrino (Cádiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.



1′



Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).



The first part begins.



0 ‘

