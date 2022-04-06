Juanmi He was one of the great architects of the triumph of Betis against Osasuna last weekend. The man from Malaga scored the first two goals of the meeting and thus ended more than two months without seeing the opposite goal. More time had passed since his last goal on League, signed on January 18. Now expand your figure to 14 goals in this League and is placed next to Raúl de Tomás as the top national scorer. He was not worth this number at the moment to gain Luis Enrique’s trust and have an opportunity with the Selectionbut it is one of his goals with you look to the future ahead. The present says it all: he was the best player on the last day of the League according to Olocip’s Artificial Intelligence.

Pellegrini celebrates big every so much from Juanmi. He knows that the return of his punch is key to the future of his team in this final stretch of the campaign and he hopes that the player will be able to emulate your best version, which amazed everyone with an efficiency that triggered the scoring ability of the Verdiblanco team. “I knew that the goals would comeI’ve been through a streak where the ball did not want to enterbut I knew that working as I had been doing, I would score again”, asserted the attacker after his brace against Osasuna.

LaLiga Santander *Data updated as of April 5, 2022

Juanmi Look at the future with hope to go through his second chapter in relation to the outstanding performance he exhibited throughout this campaign. It’s the undetectable nine. The striker who leaves from the side and that makes any control difficult by the rival defense. His two goals against Osasuna came with new appearances in the area without him having a marker next to him. His liberty in attack is one of the keys to Pellegrini’s scheme and Alex Moreno It makes it easier for the man from Malaga to leave that left flank regularly. Beyond dreaming of the national team, Juanmi wants to raise his current numbers to make them similar to those at the beginning of the campaign.