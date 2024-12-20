The second suit
“I don’t know anyone who, almost two months after the ‘viniciuscide’, seriously believes that the best footballer of 2024 would not leave the squad of the current European and League champions.”
In fifty-one days, which range from October 28 to December 17, The Best has swept the Ballon d’Or in prestige, restoring the lost honor of world football. From the Paris humor festival that made us blush…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#juanma #rodríguez #Vinicius #monarch #world #football
Leave a Reply