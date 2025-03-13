Although it may seem lies Simeone is happy. He said it up to three different occasions on the night of cars: I am happy, I am happy, I am happy. And unless it remains as Madrid’s as once (it should be remembered that, being in Seville, he said that he only … I would leave there to play at the Bernabéu), I can’t understand it. Apparently the reason for his strange joy comes from the condition that made his neighbor of the capital pass. The only thing I know is that Real Madrid has just beat another record because it is the first time throughout history that one team faces six times with another in the European Cup and eliminates it in all: new reason for happiness?

Finished the game, and beyond the fuels by the Cup we make Madrid suffer a lot, for those should be conveniently cordoned off in the object that the mattress fans do not avalancing the old and lonely god of the seas, a truly euphoric cholo for having been eliminated in the round of 16 Spiderman Álvarez, playing the ball twice in the penalty of Marras.

He did not ask for the hand of his Giulian son within the area, no, that happened to him, nor for the expulsion of Lenglet or the lack of Brahim, the very happy coach of Atleti stayed with that specific play. No one opened the peak, by the way, because in the press room there were more bald than in the last concert of the Super San Juan orchestra.

We share joys the Cholo and I, his for falling eliminated, mine for moving to the quarterfinals. Although, views the faces of their players as soon as the game will end, you will have to put a lot of psychoanalysis and stop at top of Freud and Jung’s complete works to explain to the costumes the thousand reasons why it is more comforting to lose than to move on. It is a great motivator, surely he succeeds.

For example, they can now focus on the league, there you have one. And, in addition, it is a fact that Atleti continues to grow because every year Madrid suffers one more tad, there goes another. And let’s not forget luck. And of God, who is from Madrid. It only lacks nine hundred ninety -six. Congratulations, Cholo, my most sincere congratulations. To celebrate it in style.