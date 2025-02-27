“If there are one hundred, one thousand or ten thousand people who want death to a player is for the simple reason that they can do it, and if they can do so it is because their acts have no consequences”



02/27/2025



Updated at 8:25 p.m.





You have to see how Todo Mourinho is stressed. The coach of the Royal Society was asked about the songs against Asencio and said that “if they had existed” … he condemned them. How did they have existed? Where was this man? In Anoeta it seems that no, to … The best in Babia. The referee had to stop the match and, at the end of the game, Ancelotti acknowledged that he had been forced to replace the sensational central defense in the break because the boy was devastated. Imanol finished the phrase showing himself very proud by the behavior of the fans. But then we are concerned about mental health problems: Tururú!

Lawyer of poor lawsuits, Oyarzabal said there were other ways to condemn someone for what he might have made death to him: thank you very much Mikel for giving the face with so much courage for a partner by profession, thanks for defending that justice was imposed by the judges and not the orthodontists or the National Classical Theater Company. The other day, also about Raúl, a journalist said he had been the best game of a defendant he had seen in a long time and the rest of the colleagues laughed La Gracieta. How would the thing even the gesture imitating a monkey directed against Vinicius went unnoticed. The illiterate seemed very upset by something, perhaps with an action of the game, and his misunderstanding of the society that surrounds us led him to erect himself in a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Like that other botarrate of the Camp Nou, this fool at 3 is also perfectly located: nothing will happen.

Spanish football has become a filth of filth. If there are one hundred, one thousand or ten thousand people who wish death to a player is because of the simple reason that they can do it, and if they can do it it is because their acts have no consequences, and if those vandalism behaviors lack punishment it is because, as Vini said in his day, something does not work. And I do not have enough moral strength to ask Real Madrid, faced with LaLiga, the CTA, the Committees, the Federation and the UEFA, who also leads this battle withdrawing their players from the field because the cowards would leave him again. That thundering silence of the Caminito del Matadero lambs overwhelmed.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers